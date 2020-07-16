Things appear to be looking up for Tidewater Inc. (TDW)

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) is -70.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.09 and a high of $23.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The TDW stock was last observed hovering at around $5.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $7.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.13% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -13.4% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.67, the stock is 3.54% and 3.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 5.59% at the moment leaves the stock -50.55% off its SMA200. TDW registered -75.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.41.

The stock witnessed a -9.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.41%, and is 7.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.01% over the week and 7.40% over the month.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) has around 5300 employees, a market worth around $221.36M and $480.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.63% and -75.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Analyst Forecasts

Tidewater Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.47 with sales reaching $92.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.00% year-over-year.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Top Institutional Holders

158 institutions hold shares in Tidewater Inc. (TDW), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.04% while institutional investors hold 89.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.10M, and float is at 39.61M with Short Float at 3.48%. Institutions hold 86.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 5.74 million shares valued at $40.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.23% of the TDW Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.93 million shares valued at $20.75 million to account for 7.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Third Avenue Management, LLC which holds 2.77 million shares representing 6.87% and valued at over $19.62 million, while Robotti, Robert E. holds 6.49% of the shares totaling 2.62 million with a market value of $18.53 million.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Tidewater Inc. (TDW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TRAUB KENNETH H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TRAUB KENNETH H bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $6.48 per share for a total of $32390.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32088.0 shares.

Tidewater Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Rigdon Larry T (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $6.26 per share for $62646.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30000.0 shares of the TDW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Rigdon Larry T (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $6.41 for $64052.0. The insider now directly holds 37,016 shares of Tidewater Inc. (TDW).

Tidewater Inc. (TDW): Who are the competitors?

Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) is -39.45% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.17% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.02.