This Indicator Is Supporting Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: LOB) is -19.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.57 and a high of $20.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The LOB stock was last observed hovering at around $14.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.47% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 10.47% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.22, the stock is 7.27% and 8.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 4.93% at the moment leaves the stock -4.36% off its SMA200. LOB registered -8.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.70.

The stock witnessed a 1.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.09%, and is 9.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.28% over the week and 5.62% over the month.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) has around 622 employees, a market worth around $588.67M and $241.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 78.83 and Fwd P/E is 36.23. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.99% and -25.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.60%).

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $55.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) Top Institutional Holders

155 institutions hold shares in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB), with 10.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.07% while institutional investors hold 67.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.33M, and float is at 27.62M with Short Float at 4.41%. Institutions hold 49.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 5.15 million shares valued at $64.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.62% of the LOB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.9 million shares valued at $23.69 million to account for 5.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.28 million shares representing 3.40% and valued at over $16.01 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.96% of the shares totaling 1.12 million with a market value of $13.95 million.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SALYERS DAVID G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SALYERS DAVID G bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 06 at a price of $12.50 per share for a total of $25000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4100.0 shares.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Garriott Huntley (President, Live Oak Bank) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $11.28 per share for $56400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85094.0 shares of the LOB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Underwood Neil Lawrence (President) acquired 95,000 shares at an average price of $11.46 for $1.09 million. The insider now directly holds 1,350,434 shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB).

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) that is trading -29.24% down over the past 12 months. MainStreet Bancshares Inc. (MNSB) is -44.11% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.66% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.48.