Top attractive stock of the week – TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) is 26.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.44 and a high of $7.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The TFFP stock was last observed hovering at around $6.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 43.75% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.75, the stock is 12.48% and 23.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 4.65% at the moment leaves the stock 34.04% off its SMA200. TFFP registered a gain of 28.82% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.01.

The stock witnessed a 26.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.66%, and is 8.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.69% over the week and 7.69% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 96.22% and -6.25% from its 52-week high.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21.The EPS is expected to shrink by -675.20% this year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP), with 4.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.05% while institutional investors hold 7.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.01M, and float is at 14.54M with Short Float at 0.36%. Institutions hold 5.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 0.58 million shares valued at $2.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.10% of the TFFP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Precept Management LLC with 0.15 million shares valued at $0.56 million to account for 0.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sigma Planning Corp which holds 89550.0 shares representing 0.48% and valued at over $0.34 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.34% of the shares totaling 63584.0 with a market value of $0.24 million.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fletcher Aaron G.L., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fletcher Aaron G.L. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $5.08 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 95000.0 shares.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 15 that Fletcher Aaron G.L. (Director) bought a total of 5,581 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 15 and was made at $4.72 per share for $26342.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75000.0 shares of the TFFP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, Fletcher Aaron G.L. (Director) acquired 6,252 shares at an average price of $4.24 for $26508.0. The insider now directly holds 69,419 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP).