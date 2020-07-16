Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE) is -37.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.20 and a high of $30.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The UVE stock was last observed hovering at around $16.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.0% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 3.0% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.46, the stock is 1.24% and -1.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 3.01% at the moment leaves the stock -24.00% off its SMA200. UVE registered -36.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.20.

The stock witnessed a -2.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.46%, and is 3.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.49% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) has around 805 employees, a market worth around $541.96M and $938.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.89 and Fwd P/E is 5.99. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.96% and -43.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.74 with sales reaching $249.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.50% this year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.60% in year-over-year returns.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) Top Institutional Holders

231 institutions hold shares in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE), with 3.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.54% while institutional investors hold 83.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.59M, and float is at 29.31M with Short Float at 3.42%. Institutions hold 75.30% of the Float.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Campos Kimberly D, the company’s CIO & CAO. SEC filings show that Campos Kimberly D bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $18.49 per share for a total of $1849.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2767.0 shares.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that DOWNES SEAN P (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $17.95 per share for $89736.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.49 million shares of the UVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, DOWNES SEAN P (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $21.24 for $21243.0. The insider now directly holds 1,489,682 shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE).

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HCI Group Inc. (HCI) that is trading 12.00% up over the past 12 months. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) is -17.50% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.58% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.51.