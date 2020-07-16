What should you know before buying stock in Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS)

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: NTUS) is -32.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.91 and a high of $34.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The NTUS stock was last observed hovering at around $21.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.13%.

Currently trading at $22.23, the stock is 4.07% and 1.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 5.36% at the moment leaves the stock -19.91% off its SMA200. NTUS registered -14.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.75.

The stock witnessed a -0.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.44%, and is 5.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) has around 1484 employees, a market worth around $737.15M and $489.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 69.91 and Fwd P/E is 17.78. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.56% and -36.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) Analyst Forecasts

Natus Medical Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $98.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.20% year-over-year.

Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) Top Institutional Holders

255 institutions hold shares in Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS), with 571.53k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.71% while institutional investors hold 98.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.80M, and float is at 33.22M with Short Float at 3.00%. Institutions hold 96.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.17 million shares valued at $119.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.29% of the NTUS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.89 million shares valued at $66.95 million to account for 8.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.46 million shares representing 4.32% and valued at over $33.79 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.64% of the shares totaling 1.23 million with a market value of $28.43 million.

Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kennedy Jonathan, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Kennedy Jonathan sold 6,684 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $31.54 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading 15.70% up over the past 12 months. Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) is 458.33% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.54% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.97.