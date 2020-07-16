Which institution holds the most shares in eGain Corporation (EGAN)

eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) is 26.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.80 and a high of $12.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The EGAN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 9.09% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.00, the stock is -2.76% and 0.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 20.25% off its SMA200. EGAN registered 27.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.59.

The stock witnessed a 7.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.75%, and is -10.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.45% over the week and 6.33% over the month.

eGain Corporation (EGAN) has around 475 employees, a market worth around $316.60M and $70.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.98 and Fwd P/E is 89.29. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.33% and -17.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.30%).

eGain Corporation (EGAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for eGain Corporation (EGAN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

eGain Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $18.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 288.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.00% in year-over-year returns.

eGain Corporation (EGAN) Top Institutional Holders

107 institutions hold shares in eGain Corporation (EGAN), with 11.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.36% while institutional investors hold 82.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.66M, and float is at 18.94M with Short Float at 2.00%. Institutions hold 50.78% of the Float.

eGain Corporation (EGAN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at eGain Corporation (EGAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SINHA GUNJAN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SINHA GUNJAN sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 02 at a price of $11.51 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.92 million shares.

eGain Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that SINHA GUNJAN (Director) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $10.16 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.94 million shares of the EGAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, SMIT ERIC (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $7.99 for $23960.0. The insider now directly holds 129,187 shares of eGain Corporation (EGAN).

eGain Corporation (EGAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading 19.70% up over the past 12 months. ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV) is 60.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.65% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.89.