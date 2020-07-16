Which Institutions Own Shares In Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX)?

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FMTX) is 0.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.00 and a high of $50.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The FMTX stock was last observed hovering at around $40.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.47% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 27.07% higher than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.38, the stock is -9.48% and -9.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -9.48% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.50.

The stock witnessed a loss of -11.80% over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.41%.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) has around 77 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $28.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6.43% and -21.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-215.70%).

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.72M, and float is at 31.47M with Short Float at 0.52%.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 8 times.