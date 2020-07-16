Who are the Institutional Holders in Eni S.p.A. (E)?

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE: E) is -34.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.10 and a high of $33.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The E stock was last observed hovering at around $20.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $21.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.24% off the consensus price target high of $31.57 offered by analysts, but current levels are -27.89% lower than the price target low of $15.74 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.13, the stock is 3.05% and 4.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -19.17% off its SMA200. E registered -38.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.22.

The stock witnessed a 2.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.19%, and is 2.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Eni S.p.A. (E) has around 32053 employees, a market worth around $36.29B and $73.57B in sales. Fwd P/E is 39.63. Profit margin for the company is -5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.36% and -39.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

Eni S.p.A. (E) Analyst Forecasts

Eni S.p.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.40% this year.

Eni S.p.A. (E) Top Institutional Holders

174 institutions hold shares in Eni S.p.A. (E), with 17.86k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 1.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.79B, and float is at 1.26B with Short Float at 0.17%. Institutions hold 1.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 4.81 million shares valued at $95.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.26% of the E Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 4.64 million shares valued at $92.06 million to account for 0.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 2.44 million shares representing 0.13% and valued at over $48.39 million, while Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0.12% of the shares totaling 2.25 million with a market value of $44.52 million.

Eni S.p.A. (E): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TOTAL S.A. (TOT) that is trading -29.29% down over the past 12 months. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -57.28% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.41% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.72.