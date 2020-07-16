Who is the Top Investor In Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)?

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NVG) is -6.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.55 and a high of $17.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVG stock was last observed hovering at around $15.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $15.55, the stock is 1.07% and 3.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -1.23% off its SMA200. NVG registered -3.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.42.

The stock witnessed a 0.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.50%, and is 0.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.69% over the week and 0.90% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 34.63% and -9.33% from its 52-week high.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) Analyst Forecasts

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) Top Institutional Holders

228 institutions hold shares in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG), with 2.13k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 12.09% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 12.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Guggenheim Capital, LLC with over 2.41 million shares valued at $35.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.13% of the NVG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 2.12 million shares valued at $31.19 million to account for 1.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc which holds 1.87 million shares representing 0.87% and valued at over $27.39 million, while UBS Group AG holds 0.60% of the shares totaling 1.28 million with a market value of $18.75 million.