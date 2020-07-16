Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)?

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) is -2.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.22 and a high of $4.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The CDTX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 6.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.76, the stock is -1.38% and 4.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 5.77% at the moment leaves the stock 30.93% off its SMA200. CDTX registered 133.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7306 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1656.

The stock witnessed a -1.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.78%, and is 0.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.64% over the week and 6.23% over the month.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) has around 68 employees, a market worth around $152.60M and $23.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 207.16% and -15.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-87.30%).

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28 with sales reaching $5.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -38.10% year-over-year.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Top Institutional Holders

63 institutions hold shares in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX), with 7.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.34% while institutional investors hold 57.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.86M, and float is at 32.20M with Short Float at 6.86%. Institutions hold 47.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BVF Inc. with over 3.83 million shares valued at $9.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.30% of the CDTX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bellevue Group AG with 2.82 million shares valued at $7.0 million to account for 6.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. which holds 2.01 million shares representing 4.88% and valued at over $4.98 million, while 5AM Venture Management, LLC holds 4.88% of the shares totaling 2.01 million with a market value of $4.98 million.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Abdollahian Neil, the company’s Chief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Abdollahian Neil sold 2,340 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $3.42 per share for a total of $8003.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51248.0 shares.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Daruwala Paul (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 2,340 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $3.42 per share for $8003.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53532.0 shares of the CDTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 02, Oien Jessica (General Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 834 shares at an average price of $3.86 for $3219.0. The insider now directly holds 6,965 shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX).

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) that is trading 16.44% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.96% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.46.