Why Craft Brew Alliance Inc. (BREW) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Craft Brew Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: BREW) is -9.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.11 and a high of $16.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The BREW stock was last observed hovering at around $14.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.03% off the consensus price target high of $16.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are 9.03% higher than the price target low of $16.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.01, the stock is -2.52% and -1.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 4.06% off its SMA200. BREW registered -3.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.46.

The stock witnessed a -3.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.70%, and is -3.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 1.46% over the month.

Craft Brew Alliance Inc. (BREW) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $299.60M and $189.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 58.86. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.11% and -9.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.20%).

Craft Brew Alliance Inc. (BREW) Analyst Forecasts

Craft Brew Alliance Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $55.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -413.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.20% year-over-year.

Craft Brew Alliance Inc. (BREW) Top Institutional Holders

115 institutions hold shares in Craft Brew Alliance Inc. (BREW), with 8.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.85% while institutional investors hold 89.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.50M, and float is at 11.36M with Short Float at 26.27%. Institutions hold 52.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Mercer Global Advisors, Inc./ADV with over 1.4 million shares valued at $20.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.17% of the BREW Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Gabelli Funds, LLC with 1.39 million shares valued at $20.77 million to account for 7.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.28 million shares representing 6.55% and valued at over $19.08 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.13% of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $14.93 million.

Craft Brew Alliance Inc. (BREW) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Craft Brew Alliance Inc. (BREW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 11 times.

Craft Brew Alliance Inc. (BREW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) that is trading -34.35% down over the past 12 months. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is -38.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.81% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 15.05.