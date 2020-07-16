Why has Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) gained 1.71% in last trading?

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) is -56.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.24 and a high of $8.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVCN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $2.38, the stock is -0.35% and -9.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.71% at the moment leaves the stock -16.31% off its SMA200. NVCN registered -40.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6594 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5951.

The stock witnessed a -6.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.51%, and is -3.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.70% over the week and 6.55% over the month.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) has around 110 employees, a market worth around $38.53M and $2.04M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 91.94% and -72.49% from its 52-week high.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neovasc Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $1.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -56.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -58.00% in year-over-year returns.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Neovasc Inc. (NVCN), with 519.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.66% while institutional investors hold 11.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.19M, and float is at 5.11M with Short Float at 3.63%. Institutions hold 11.14% of the Float.