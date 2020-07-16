Why Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Are Going Crazy

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) is -22.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.50 and a high of $35.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The OPI stock was last observed hovering at around $24.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.74% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -8.91% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.05, the stock is -3.09% and -2.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock -14.95% off its SMA200. OPI registered -6.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.26.

The stock witnessed a -10.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.60%, and is 2.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.87% over the week and 4.35% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 170.41. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.82% and -30.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Analyst Forecasts

Office Properties Income Trust quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $148.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 156.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.20% in year-over-year returns.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Top Institutional Holders

319 institutions hold shares in Office Properties Income Trust (OPI), with 830.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.72% while institutional investors hold 80.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.10M, and float is at 47.36M with Short Float at 3.49%. Institutions hold 78.88% of the Float.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 10 times.