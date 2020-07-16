Why should you buy stock in NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO)?

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) is -53.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.81 and a high of $6.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The NURO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.0% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.0% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.00, the stock is -1.48% and -4.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.52% at the moment leaves the stock -28.32% off its SMA200. NURO registered -53.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0274 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4160.

The stock witnessed a 12.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.94%, and is -10.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.37% over the week and 12.38% over the month.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $7.94M and $8.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -77.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 146.31% and -67.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-152.70%).

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NeuroMetrix Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0., but quarterly earnings will post 96.20% year-over-year.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO), with 32.62k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.19% while institutional investors hold 5.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.47M, and float is at 2.70M with Short Float at 6.98%. Institutions hold 5.83% of the Float.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gozani Shai, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Gozani Shai bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $1.84 per share for a total of $1840.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24630.0 shares.

NeuroMetrix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 that Gozani Shai (President & CEO) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 and was made at $2.33 per share for $1165.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23630.0 shares of the NURO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, Gozani Shai (President & CEO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $2.18 for $2180.0. The insider now directly holds 23,130 shares of NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO).