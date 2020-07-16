Why Smart Sand Inc. (SND) is the topic of conversation today

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) is -55.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $3.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The SND stock was last observed hovering at around $1.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $1.68 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.6% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -11.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.11, the stock is -3.33% and 4.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 3.74% at the moment leaves the stock -34.42% off its SMA200. SND registered -52.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1612 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3210.

The stock witnessed a -5.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.64%, and is -4.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.05% over the week and 9.33% over the month.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) has around 285 employees, a market worth around $45.07M and $228.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.67. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.78% and -66.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Smart Sand Inc. (SND) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Smart Sand Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $32.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -46.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -42.20% in year-over-year returns.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) Top Institutional Holders

130 institutions hold shares in Smart Sand Inc. (SND), with 9.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.54% while institutional investors hold 76.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.09M, and float is at 21.97M with Short Float at 17.44%. Institutions hold 59.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with over 2.03 million shares valued at $2.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.81% of the SND Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.75 million shares valued at $1.82 million to account for 4.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.48 million shares representing 3.52% and valued at over $1.54 million, while Sprott Inc. holds 2.38% of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $1.04 million.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Smart Sand Inc. (SND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SPEAKER ANDREW R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SPEAKER ANDREW R sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $2.60 per share for a total of $78000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.12 million shares.

Smart Sand Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that SPEAKER ANDREW R (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $2.42 per share for $48400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.15 million shares of the SND stock.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Smart Sand Inc. (SND) that is trading -52.56% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.49% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.81.