Will LendingTree Inc. (TREE) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) is 3.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $135.72 and a high of $434.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The TREE stock was last observed hovering at around $305.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.05% off its average median price target of $270.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.77% off the consensus price target high of $310.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -32.56% lower than the price target low of $238.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $315.49, the stock is 9.30% and 16.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 3.29% at the moment leaves the stock 10.20% off its SMA200. TREE registered -24.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $284.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $265.59.

The stock witnessed a 15.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.93%, and is 2.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

LendingTree Inc. (TREE) has around 1095 employees, a market worth around $4.09B and $1.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 79.21 and Fwd P/E is 71.31. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 132.46% and -27.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

LendingTree Inc. (TREE) Analyst Forecasts

LendingTree Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $170.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -38.60% in year-over-year returns.

LendingTree Inc. (TREE) Top Institutional Holders

315 institutions hold shares in LendingTree Inc. (TREE), with 5.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.70% while institutional investors hold 126.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.96M, and float is at 7.87M with Short Float at 27.13%. Institutions hold 76.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 1.35 million shares valued at $247.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.34% of the TREE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. with 0.79 million shares valued at $144.5 million to account for 6.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. which holds 0.79 million shares representing 6.03% and valued at over $144.5 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.57% of the shares totaling 0.73 million with a market value of $133.41 million.

LendingTree Inc. (TREE) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at LendingTree Inc. (TREE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Salvage Neil, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Salvage Neil sold 18,857 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $268.55 per share for a total of $5.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2025.0 shares.

LendingTree Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 that DeCristo Valentyna S. (Sr. VP and Co-General Counsel) sold a total of 104 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 and was made at $268.97 per share for $27973.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TREE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, Salvage Neil (President) disposed off 3,593 shares at an average price of $241.23 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 5,523 shares of LendingTree Inc. (TREE).

LendingTree Inc. (TREE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) that is trading -12.45% down over the past 12 months. Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) is -63.41% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.54% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 15.66.