A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR)

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) is -32.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.85 and a high of $43.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATKR stock was last observed hovering at around $27.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $29.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.12% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 1.86% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.48, the stock is 4.56% and 4.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock -14.65% off its SMA200. ATKR registered 7.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.09.

The stock witnessed a -4.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.88%, and is 10.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 4.66% over the month.

Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) has around 3900 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $1.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.63 and Fwd P/E is 8.07. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 153.27% and -36.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atkore International Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $364.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.70% year-over-year.

Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) Top Institutional Holders

299 institutions hold shares in Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR), with 352.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.75% while institutional investors hold 101.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.40M, and float is at 46.81M with Short Float at 1.42%. Institutions hold 101.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.4 million shares valued at $113.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.45% of the ATKR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.89 million shares valued at $81.93 million to account for 8.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 3.53 million shares representing 7.48% and valued at over $74.34 million, while Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds 4.61% of the shares totaling 2.18 million with a market value of $45.87 million.

Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kelly Daniel S, the company’s VP, General Counsel and Sec. SEC filings show that Kelly Daniel S sold 11,412 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $29.13 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44129.0 shares.

Atkore International Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Kelly Daniel S (VP, General Counsel and Sec.) sold a total of 33,522 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $28.12 per share for $0.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44129.0 shares of the ATKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Lamps Mark F. (Pres. Mech. Prods. & Solutions) disposed off 682 shares at an average price of $37.23 for $25390.0. The insider now directly holds 13,586 shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR).

Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR): Who are the competitors?

Novanta Inc. (NOVT) is 22.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.75% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.1.