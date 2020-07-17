A peek at Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA): Who has invested in It?

Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) is 6.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $15.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The BITA stock was last observed hovering at around $15.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $15.78, the stock is -0.38% and 13.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 12.70% off its SMA200. BITA registered 40.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.49.

The stock witnessed a -0.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.20%, and is -0.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.47% over the week and 0.51% over the month.

Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) has around 7935 employees, a market worth around $1.12B and $1.40B in sales. Fwd P/E is 52.25. Profit margin for the company is -21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.37% and -1.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bitauto Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$6.75 with sales reaching $2.13B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -97.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 523.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.80% in year-over-year returns.

Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) Top Institutional Holders

107 institutions hold shares in Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA), with 8.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.34% while institutional investors hold 33.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.63M, and float is at 62.81M with Short Float at 6.95%. Institutions hold 28.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Maso Capital Partners Ltd. with over 4.04 million shares valued at $41.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.25% of the BITA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 3.51 million shares valued at $36.45 million to account for 10.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC which holds 1.48 million shares representing 4.49% and valued at over $15.37 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 4.00% of the shares totaling 1.32 million with a market value of $13.7 million.

Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NetEase Inc. (NTES) that is trading 82.24% up over the past 12 months. SINA Corporation (SINA) is -1.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.78% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.5.