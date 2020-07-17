Analysts suggest Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) could spike 33.17% in a year

Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) is -31.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.28 and a high of $12.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The KEP stock was last observed hovering at around $8.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $8.11, the stock is 0.58% and -5.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock -18.35% off its SMA200. KEP registered -24.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.23.

The stock witnessed a -4.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.82%, and is 3.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.69% over the week and 1.76% over the month.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) has around 46377 employees, a market worth around $10.54B and $49.31B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.54. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.14% and -34.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) Analyst Forecasts

Korea Electric Power Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.40% this year.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) Top Institutional Holders

108 institutions hold shares in Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP), with institutional investors hold 4.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.28B, and float is at 1.05B with Short Float at 0.02%. Institutions hold 4.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 3.79 million shares valued at $28.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.30% of the KEP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. with 2.26 million shares valued at $17.08 million to account for 0.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.2 million shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $16.64 million, while Kopernik Global Investors, LLC holds 0.17% of the shares totaling 2.15 million with a market value of $16.21 million.