Astronics Corporation (ATRO) makes 7.46% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) is -65.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.99 and a high of $39.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATRO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -58.5% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.51, the stock is -4.05% and -3.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -2.01% at the moment leaves the stock -51.73% off its SMA200. ATRO registered -75.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.19.

The stock witnessed a -14.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.46%, and is 7.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 8.08% over the month.

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $281.50M and $722.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 3170.00. Profit margin for the company is -12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.05% and -75.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Astronics Corporation (ATRO) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Astronics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $111.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.80% year-over-year.

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Top Institutional Holders

193 institutions hold shares in Astronics Corporation (ATRO), with 793.19k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.58% while institutional investors hold 91.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.81M, and float is at 25.10M with Short Float at 3.42%. Institutions hold 88.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is International Value Advisers, LLC with over 3.78 million shares valued at $34.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.25% of the ATRO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.9 million shares valued at $17.42 million to account for 8.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.82 million shares representing 7.84% and valued at over $16.75 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 7.34% of the shares totaling 1.71 million with a market value of $15.68 million.

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Astronics Corporation (ATRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FRISBY JEFFRY D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FRISBY JEFFRY D bought 4,100 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $32800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6322.0 shares.

Astronics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Mulato James (Pres Astronics Test Systems) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $13.20 per share for $26400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5011.0 shares of the ATRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Hedges Nancy L (Principal Accounting Officer) acquired 725 shares at an average price of $13.69 for $9928.0. The insider now directly holds 2,295 shares of Astronics Corporation (ATRO).

Astronics Corporation (ATRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Industries Group (AIRI) that is trading 24.27% up over the past 12 months. TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) is -1.15% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.77% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.23.