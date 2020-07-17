Banc of California Inc. (BANC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is -39.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.44 and a high of $19.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The BANC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $12.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.44% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -3.3% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.33, the stock is 0.45% and -2.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.90% at the moment leaves the stock -21.29% off its SMA200. BANC registered -24.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.25.

The stock witnessed a -7.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.56%, and is 10.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.62% over the week and 6.65% over the month.

Banc of California Inc. (BANC) has around 652 employees, a market worth around $478.59M and $355.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.60. Distance from 52-week low is 60.40% and -45.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

Banc of California Inc. (BANC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banc of California Inc. (BANC) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banc of California Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39 with sales reaching $55.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -86.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.10% in year-over-year returns.

Banc of California Inc. (BANC) Top Institutional Holders

208 institutions hold shares in Banc of California Inc. (BANC), with 662.09k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.32% while institutional investors hold 106.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.47M, and float is at 47.49M with Short Float at 4.11%. Institutions hold 105.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.92 million shares valued at $55.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.93% of the BANC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 6.19 million shares valued at $49.54 million to account for 12.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.83 million shares representing 7.71% and valued at over $30.65 million, while PL Capital Advisors, LLC holds 6.85% of the shares totaling 3.4 million with a market value of $27.21 million.

Banc of California Inc. (BANC) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Banc of California Inc. (BANC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SZNEWAJS ROBERT D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SZNEWAJS ROBERT D bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $10.56 per share for a total of $63360.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39784.0 shares.

Banc of California Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Barker James Andrew (Director) bought a total of 25,325 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $9.88 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36145.0 shares of the BANC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, Barker James Andrew (Director) acquired 10,820 shares at an average price of $16.39 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 10,820 shares of Banc of California Inc. (BANC).

Banc of California Inc. (BANC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) that is trading 25.47% up over the past 12 months. First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) is -36.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.43% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.87.