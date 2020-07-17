Camtek Ltd. (CAMT): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:CAMT Stock Is Going Next

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) is 22.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.26 and a high of $14.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The CAMT stock was last observed hovering at around $13.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.6% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 11.6% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.26, the stock is 4.90% and 6.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 21.54% off its SMA200. CAMT registered 59.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.15.

The stock witnessed a 5.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.72%, and is 0.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) has around 322 employees, a market worth around $517.41M and $130.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.08 and Fwd P/E is 17.92. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.65% and -6.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Camtek Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.90% in year-over-year returns.

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) Top Institutional Holders

67 institutions hold shares in Camtek Ltd. (CAMT), with 18.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.59% while institutional investors hold 56.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.67M, and float is at 20.26M with Short Float at 1.53%. Institutions hold 30.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 2.23 million shares valued at $18.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.76% of the CAMT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.88 million shares valued at $15.83 million to account for 4.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Phoenix Holdings Ltd. which holds 1.31 million shares representing 3.38% and valued at over $11.03 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 3.33% of the shares totaling 1.29 million with a market value of $10.84 million.

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) that is 89.24% higher over the past 12 months. CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE) is 198.50% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.3% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.83.