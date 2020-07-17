China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) growth is a big Buy opportunity

China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) is -13.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $8.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The XRF stock was last observed hovering at around $3.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $3.18, the stock is 5.25% and 50.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 3.92% at the moment leaves the stock 49.24% off its SMA200. XRF registered -20.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 20.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4211 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7998.

The stock witnessed a 50.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 221.18%, and is -6.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.22% over the week and 20.63% over the month.

China Rapid Finance Limited (XRF) has around 163 employees, a market worth around $48.81M and $40.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 523.41% and -63.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-605.50%).

China Rapid Finance Limited (XRF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Rapid Finance Limited (XRF) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 5.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Rapid Finance Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $13.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -62.70% in year-over-year returns.

China Rapid Finance Limited (XRF) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in China Rapid Finance Limited (XRF), with institutional investors hold 5.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.16M, and float is at 0.66M with Short Float at 8.40%. Institutions hold 5.23% of the Float.

China Rapid Finance Limited (XRF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The RealReal Inc. (REAL) that is trading -43.50% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.15% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 41870.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.05.