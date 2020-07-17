CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) Volatility At 6.83%, Should You Add A Position?

CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE: CIR) is -39.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.00 and a high of $46.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The CIR stock was last observed hovering at around $27.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $28.04, the stock is 18.36% and 45.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock -7.93% off its SMA200. CIR registered -24.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.56.

The stock witnessed a 15.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 171.97%, and is 21.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.83% over the week and 7.67% over the month.

CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $543.13M and $917.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.45. Distance from 52-week low is 250.50% and -40.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CIRCOR International Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $165.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -26.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.40% in year-over-year returns.

CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) Top Institutional Holders

175 institutions hold shares in CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR), with 242.86k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.22% while institutional investors hold 100.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.94M, and float is at 19.75M with Short Float at 3.91%. Institutions hold 99.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.94 million shares valued at $34.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.69% of the CIR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.38 million shares valued at $27.68 million to account for 11.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 1.81 million shares representing 9.06% and valued at over $21.06 million, while Gamco Investors Inc holds 7.42% of the shares totaling 1.48 million with a market value of $17.24 million.

CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) Insider Activity

A total of 84 insider transactions have happened at CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 47 times.

CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) that is trading 10.20% up over the past 12 months. ITT Inc. (ITT) is -4.67% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.67% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.92.