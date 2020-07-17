CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) down -60.51% since start of the year

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) is -60.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.35 and a high of $24.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The CEIX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 18.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.73, the stock is 4.94% and -11.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.78% at the moment leaves the stock -37.60% off its SMA200. CEIX registered -76.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.05.

The stock witnessed a -22.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.66%, and is 11.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.67% over the week and 8.66% over the month.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) has around 1792 employees, a market worth around $142.28M and $1.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.44. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.04% and -76.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Analyst Forecasts

CONSOL Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.6 with sales reaching $241.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.60% in year-over-year returns.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Top Institutional Holders

247 institutions hold shares in CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX), with 452.91k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.74% while institutional investors hold 107.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.99M, and float is at 25.46M with Short Float at 13.22%. Institutions hold 105.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.06 million shares valued at $14.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.59% of the CEIX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.73 million shares valued at $10.09 million to account for 10.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lancaster Investment Management LLP which holds 2.59 million shares representing 9.95% and valued at over $9.56 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.00% of the shares totaling 1.56 million with a market value of $5.76 million.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MILLS JOHN T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MILLS JOHN T bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $6.46 per share for a total of $25840.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46057.0 shares.

CONSOL Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 12 that MILLS JOHN T (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 12 and was made at $12.55 per share for $50200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42057.0 shares of the CEIX stock.