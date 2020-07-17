DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) is 1.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $2.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The DMPI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 65.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.70, the stock is -10.10% and -15.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock 10.98% off its SMA200. DMPI registered -47.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8776 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6373.

The stock witnessed a -39.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.12%, and is -6.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.09% over the week and 9.50% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 83.95% and -73.72% from its 52-week high.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.80% this year.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI), with 164.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.44% while institutional investors hold 12.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.42M, and float is at 11.26M with Short Float at 1.88%. Institutions hold 12.46% of the Float.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times.