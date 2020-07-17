Dissecting Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) is -53.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.27 and a high of $5.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The EGLE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $3.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.83% off the consensus price target high of $4.80 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -17.78% lower than the price target low of $1.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.12, the stock is -6.88% and 1.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -32.18% off its SMA200. EGLE registered -60.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2703 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5448.

The stock witnessed a -11.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.18%, and is -0.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.64% over the week and 8.45% over the month.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) has around 974 employees, a market worth around $155.40M and $289.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.85. Profit margin for the company is -8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.93% and -62.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -273.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.20% year-over-year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Top Institutional Holders

92 institutions hold shares in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE), with 1.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.30% while institutional investors hold 88.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.87M, and float is at 31.48M with Short Float at 19.72%. Institutions hold 86.51% of the Float.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vogel Gary, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Vogel Gary sold 11,105 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $4.54 per share for a total of $50401.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.98 million shares.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 02 that Vogel Gary (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 6,118 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 02 and was made at $4.52 per share for $27658.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.99 million shares of the EGLE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP (10% Owner) disposed off 14,398 shares at an average price of $4.68 for $67383.0. The insider now directly holds 8,082 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE).

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) that is -60.78% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -46.22% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.12.