Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) on Track to Reach $26.40 in a Year

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) is -17.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.80 and a high of $32.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The FCPT stock was last observed hovering at around $23.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25%.

Currently trading at $23.35, the stock is -1.23% and 2.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -8.02% off its SMA200. FCPT registered -14.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.20.

The stock witnessed a -7.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.20%, and is 5.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) has around 361 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $163.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.70 and Fwd P/E is 20.22. Profit margin for the company is 45.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.42% and -28.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $39.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.20% in year-over-year returns.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Top Institutional Holders

360 institutions hold shares in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT), with 610.41k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.87% while institutional investors hold 93.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.05M, and float is at 69.67M with Short Float at 4.11%. Institutions hold 92.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.11 million shares valued at $245.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.65% of the FCPT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.43 million shares valued at $157.69 million to account for 11.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 5.77 million shares representing 8.21% and valued at over $108.04 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.95% of the shares totaling 2.78 million with a market value of $51.99 million.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Morgan Gerald R, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Morgan Gerald R bought 1,366 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $18.28 per share for a total of $24970.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 96260.0 shares.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Stewart Niccole (Chief Accounting Officer) bought a total of 53 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $18.76 per share for $994.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11118.0 shares of the FCPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, Lenehan William H (President and CEO) acquired 11,300 shares at an average price of $17.79 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 342,253 shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT).

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -17.53% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -59.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.28% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.74.