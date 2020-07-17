Here are the top Institutional holders of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) shares

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) is -30.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.60 and a high of $35.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The BXC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32%.

Currently trading at $9.86, the stock is 16.53% and 34.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 3.35% at the moment leaves the stock -21.65% off its SMA200. BXC registered -51.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.76.

The stock witnessed a 10.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 110.68%, and is 17.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.30% over the week and 9.43% over the month.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $88.35M and $2.66B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 173.89% and -72.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34 with sales reaching $621.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.30% year-over-year.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) Top Institutional Holders

94 institutions hold shares in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC), with 344.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.68% while institutional investors hold 89.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.37M, and float is at 9.00M with Short Float at 8.22%. Institutions hold 86.25% of the Float.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Janzen Kelly, the company’s SVP, CFO AND TREASURER. SEC filings show that Janzen Kelly bought 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $5.32 per share for a total of $47880.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that Janzen Kelly (SVP, CFO AND TREASURER) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $5.38 per share for $32280.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6000.0 shares of the BXC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Sasadu Brian J. (Chief Human Resource Officer) acquired 1,242 shares at an average price of $6.03 for $7492.0. The insider now directly holds 1,760 shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC).

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boise Cascade Company (BCC) that is trading 74.67% up over the past 12 months. Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) is -53.82% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -46.91% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.41.