Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE: THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE: THG) is -26.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.11 and a high of $144.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The THG stock was last observed hovering at around $101.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06% off its average median price target of $114.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.95% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 9.13% higher than the price target low of $111.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $100.87, the stock is 1.88% and 1.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock -13.94% off its SMA200. THG registered -20.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $101.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $110.18.

The stock witnessed a -0.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.39%, and is 8.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) has around 4300 employees, a market worth around $3.74B and $4.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.29 and Fwd P/E is 11.58. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.30% and -30.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) Analyst Forecasts

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.98 with sales reaching $1.13B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.80% in year-over-year returns.

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) Top Institutional Holders

466 institutions hold shares in The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG), with 259.52k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.68% while institutional investors hold 90.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.30M, and float is at 37.74M with Short Float at 1.77%. Institutions hold 89.52% of the Float.

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARNES WARREN E., the company’s SVP & Princpl. Accntg. Officer. SEC filings show that BARNES WARREN E. sold 615 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $134.09 per share for a total of $82463.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3481.0 shares.

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that BARNES WARREN E. (SVP & Princpl. Accntg. Officer) sold a total of 675 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $134.96 per share for $91098.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4358.0 shares of the THG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, Tripp Ann Kirkpatrick (Executive Vice President) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $138.00 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 16,806 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG).

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) that is trading -38.02% down over the past 12 months. Markel Corporation (MKL) is -12.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.64% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.39.