Here is a breakdown of the Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) stock performance

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) is 51.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.95 and a high of $91.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The FRPT stock was last observed hovering at around $89.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $89.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.55% off the consensus price target high of $101.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -51.41% lower than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.33, the stock is 3.35% and 11.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 36.82% off its SMA200. FRPT registered 97.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $83.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.93.

The stock witnessed a 7.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.74%, and is 0.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.95% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) has around 462 employees, a market worth around $3.70B and $261.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 163.91. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 148.48% and -1.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Freshpet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $77.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.00% year-over-year.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Top Institutional Holders

272 institutions hold shares in Freshpet Inc. (FRPT), with 1.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.06% while institutional investors hold 91.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.27M, and float is at 38.51M with Short Float at 5.25%. Institutions hold 87.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.25 million shares valued at $207.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.07% of the FRPT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with 2.27 million shares valued at $144.69 million to account for 5.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.14 million shares representing 5.31% and valued at over $136.52 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 5.16% of the shares totaling 2.08 million with a market value of $132.64 million.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BREWSTER DARYL G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BREWSTER DARYL G sold 2,460 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $83.74 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50509.0 shares.

Freshpet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Walsh Cathal (SVP – Managing Director Europe) sold a total of 13,109 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $82.00 per share for $1.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FRPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04, KING ROBERT C (Director) disposed off 12,333 shares at an average price of $72.00 for $0.89 million. The insider now directly holds 12,751 shares of Freshpet Inc. (FRPT).

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) that is trading 37.72% up over the past 12 months. Post Holdings Inc. (POST) is -17.87% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.36% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.69.