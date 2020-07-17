ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) stock Surged by 1.21% yesterday

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) is -71.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.13 and a high of $10.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The IO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $3.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.57% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 16.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.50, the stock is 3.28% and 1.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock -49.58% off its SMA200. IO registered -73.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5657 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2571.

The stock witnessed a -11.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.41%, and is 12.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.28% over the week and 10.49% over the month.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) has around 519 employees, a market worth around $35.08M and $194.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.24% and -76.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.40%).

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ION Geophysical Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.42 with sales reaching $31.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.90% in year-over-year returns.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in ION Geophysical Corporation (IO), with 4.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.35% while institutional investors hold 67.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.23M, and float is at 10.76M with Short Float at 9.99%. Institutions hold 48.28% of the Float.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LAPEYRE JAMES M JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LAPEYRE JAMES M JR bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $1.75 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

ION Geophysical Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that Usher Christopher Theron (President & CEO) bought a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $4.43 per share for $48675.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the IO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, MORRISON MICHAEL L (EVP & CFO (Interim)) acquired 1,163 shares at an average price of $4.30 for $5001.0. The insider now directly holds 11,139 shares of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO).

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) that is trading -30.28% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.04% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.3.