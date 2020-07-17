Is NN Inc. (NNBR) a good stock to buy now?

NN Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) is -43.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.35 and a high of $10.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The NNBR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.25% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -5.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.25, the stock is 16.30% and 24.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -2.42% at the moment leaves the stock -14.67% off its SMA200. NNBR registered -37.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.32.

The stock witnessed a 7.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 131.28%, and is 24.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.33% over the week and 9.16% over the month.

NN Inc. (NNBR) has around 5418 employees, a market worth around $211.05M and $833.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.17. Profit margin for the company is -33.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 290.33% and -48.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

NN Inc. (NNBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NN Inc. (NNBR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NN Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $154.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.50% in year-over-year returns.

NN Inc. (NNBR) Top Institutional Holders

144 institutions hold shares in NN Inc. (NNBR), with 1.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.56% while institutional investors hold 99.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.11M, and float is at 41.56M with Short Float at 8.61%. Institutions hold 97.19% of the Float.

NN Inc. (NNBR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at NN Inc. (NNBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 7 times.

NN Inc. (NNBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Timken Company (TKR) that is trading -1.59% down over the past 12 months. CompX International Inc. (CIX) is -8.66% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.19% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.71.