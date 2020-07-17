LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is 55.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.00 and a high of $111.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The LGIH stock was last observed hovering at around $109.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $96.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.2% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -120.32% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $110.16, the stock is 18.79% and 29.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 47.34% off its SMA200. LGIH registered 53.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $90.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $74.02.

The stock witnessed a 19.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 138.39%, and is 11.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.09% over the week and 5.32% over the month.

LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) has around 953 employees, a market worth around $2.68B and $2.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.87 and Fwd P/E is 13.68. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 233.82% and -0.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LGI Homes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.56 with sales reaching $459.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.30% year-over-year.

LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) Top Institutional Holders

290 institutions hold shares in LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH), with 2.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.70% while institutional investors hold 98.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.32M, and float is at 22.15M with Short Float at 13.08%. Institutions hold 86.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.33 million shares valued at $150.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.26% of the LGIH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 2.15 million shares valued at $97.28 million to account for 8.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.69 million shares representing 6.75% and valued at over $76.46 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.42% of the shares totaling 1.36 million with a market value of $61.41 million.

LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lipar Eric Thomas, the company’s CEO and Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that Lipar Eric Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 08 at a price of $101.44 per share for a total of $2.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

LGI Homes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Gage Duncan S (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $78.26 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36792.0 shares of the LGIH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Sansbury Bryan Christopher (Director) disposed off 21,851 shares at an average price of $77.56 for $1.69 million. The insider now directly holds 106,016 shares of LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH).

LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is trading 9.77% up over the past 12 months. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is 6.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.83% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.51.