LOGC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) Now

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) is 17.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.05 and a high of $14.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The LOGC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.95% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.79% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 50.29% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.45, the stock is 6.79% and 14.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 12.67% at the moment leaves the stock 8.08% off its SMA200. LOGC registered -37.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.22.

The stock witnessed a 6.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.00%, and is 18.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.27% over the week and 7.34% over the month.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $182.69M and $1.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 177.05% and -39.64% from its 52-week high.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.48.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.50% this year.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) Top Institutional Holders

71 institutions hold shares in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC), with 4.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.14% while institutional investors hold 86.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.18M, and float is at 16.72M with Short Float at 1.05%. Institutions hold 68.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 6.47 million shares valued at $31.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 27.60% of the LOGC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 0.92 million shares valued at $4.52 million to account for 3.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Samlyn Capital, LLC which holds 0.8 million shares representing 3.41% and valued at over $3.94 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc holds 2.99% of the shares totaling 0.7 million with a market value of $3.46 million.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.