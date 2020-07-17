Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) – The 98.95% Upside Potential Remains

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) is -4.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.83 and a high of $5.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The MDGS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $158.61 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.95% off the consensus price target high of $158.61 offered by analysts, but current levels are 98.95% higher than the price target low of $158.61 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.66, the stock is -4.12% and -27.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 5.73% at the moment leaves the stock -8.90% off its SMA200. MDGS registered -29.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8987 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8260.

The stock witnessed a -16.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.48%, and is 1.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.54% over the week and 8.32% over the month.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) has around 20 employees, a market worth around $10.69M and $0.27M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 100.00% and -67.77% from its 52-week high.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) Analyst Forecasts

Medigus Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Medigus Ltd. (MDGS), with 478.04k shares held by insiders accounting for 11.57% while institutional investors hold 41.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.44M, and float is at 2.66M with Short Float at 1.92%. Institutions hold 37.13% of the Float.