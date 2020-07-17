Mistras Group Inc. (MG) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 75.0% Upside

Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE: MG) is -73.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.77 and a high of $16.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The MG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -7.14% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.75, the stock is -1.39% and -9.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -57.94% off its SMA200. MG registered -74.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.2463 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.4944.

The stock witnessed a -24.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.97%, and is 18.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.18% over the week and 8.00% over the month.

Mistras Group Inc. (MG) has around 5500 employees, a market worth around $99.34M and $731.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.38. Profit margin for the company is -11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.38% and -77.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Mistras Group Inc. (MG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mistras Group Inc. (MG) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mistras Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28 with sales reaching $127.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.70% in year-over-year returns.

Mistras Group Inc. (MG) Top Institutional Holders

139 institutions hold shares in Mistras Group Inc. (MG), with 11.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.20% while institutional investors hold 85.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.96M, and float is at 17.40M with Short Float at 2.69%. Institutions hold 51.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.96 million shares valued at $8.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.75% of the MG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bernzott Capital Advisors with 1.75 million shares valued at $7.46 million to account for 6.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.47 million shares representing 5.06% and valued at over $6.27 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.41% of the shares totaling 1.28 million with a market value of $5.46 million.

Mistras Group Inc. (MG) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Mistras Group Inc. (MG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS bought 16,468 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $4.32 per share for a total of $71142.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Mistras Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Lohmeier Michelle (Director) bought a total of 3,636 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $4.50 per share for $16362.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14840.0 shares of the MG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, Bertolotti Dennis (President and CEO) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $4.48 for $6720.0. The insider now directly holds 179,989 shares of Mistras Group Inc. (MG).

Mistras Group Inc. (MG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -12.72% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -41.34% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 43.53% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.22.