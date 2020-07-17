Monro Inc. (MNRO) turns bearish with loss of -0.46 points

Monro Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) is -23.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.09 and a high of $87.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The MNRO stock was last observed hovering at around $60.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.41% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -24.56% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.79, the stock is 6.89% and 6.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -4.94% off its SMA200. MNRO registered -24.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.16.

The stock witnessed a 2.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.47%, and is 8.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Monro Inc. (MNRO) has around 8184 employees, a market worth around $1.91B and $1.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.34 and Fwd P/E is 29.60. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.20% and -31.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Monro Inc. (MNRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Monro Inc. (MNRO) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Monro Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $246.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.20% in year-over-year returns.

Monro Inc. (MNRO) Top Institutional Holders

299 institutions hold shares in Monro Inc. (MNRO), with 596.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.79% while institutional investors hold 119.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.28M, and float is at 32.68M with Short Float at 11.19%. Institutions hold 116.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.85 million shares valued at $212.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.58% of the MNRO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 4.31 million shares valued at $188.7 million to account for 12.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.72 million shares representing 11.19% and valued at over $163.19 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 10.26% of the shares totaling 3.42 million with a market value of $149.66 million.

Monro Inc. (MNRO) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Monro Inc. (MNRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SOLOMON PETER J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SOLOMON PETER J sold 396 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $71.53 per share for a total of $28326.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Monro Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that SOLOMON PETER J (Director) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $72.77 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the MNRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, SOLOMON PETER J (Director) disposed off 5,604 shares at an average price of $72.89 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 379,960 shares of Monro Inc. (MNRO).

Monro Inc. (MNRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) that is trading -7.33% down over the past 12 months. Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) is -7.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.92% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.58.