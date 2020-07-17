New Big Money Means SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) Investors Could Reap Benefit

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) is -26.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.42 and a high of $39.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The SGH stock was last observed hovering at around $27.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46%.

Currently trading at $27.86, the stock is 4.51% and 4.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.68% at the moment leaves the stock -2.25% off its SMA200. SGH registered -11.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.51.

The stock witnessed a 2.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.84%, and is -2.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.80% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) has around 1712 employees, a market worth around $687.31M and $1.10B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.71. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.67% and -28.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) Analyst Forecasts

SMART Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.78 with sales reaching $299.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.60% in year-over-year returns.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) Top Institutional Holders

215 institutions hold shares in SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH), with 1.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.20% while institutional investors hold 99.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.07M, and float is at 13.72M with Short Float at 12.39%. Institutions hold 95.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 9.26 million shares valued at $224.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 38.32% of the SGH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.06 million shares valued at $50.03 million to account for 8.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.7 million shares representing 7.04% and valued at over $41.36 million, while Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds 6.55% of the shares totaling 1.58 million with a market value of $38.44 million.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pacheco Jack A, the company’s Executive VP, CFO, COO. SEC filings show that Pacheco Jack A sold 11,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85208.0 shares.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 21 that Coull Thomas (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 432 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 21 and was made at $34.29 per share for $14813.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6433.0 shares of the SGH stock.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) that is 58.37% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.76% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.87.