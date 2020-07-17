NICE Ltd. (NICE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) is 28.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.59 and a high of $202.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The NICE stock was last observed hovering at around $198.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.54% off its average median price target of $190.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.13% off the consensus price target high of $230.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -28.08% lower than the price target low of $156.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $199.80, the stock is 3.83% and 7.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 21.56% off its SMA200. NICE registered 34.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $189.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $169.87.

The stock witnessed a 3.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.43%, and is 3.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

NICE Ltd. (NICE) has around 5996 employees, a market worth around $12.30B and $1.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 69.57 and Fwd P/E is 31.84. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.67% and -1.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

NICE Ltd. (NICE) Analyst Forecasts

NICE Ltd. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.32 with sales reaching $392.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.10% year-over-year.

NICE Ltd. (NICE) Top Institutional Holders

359 institutions hold shares in NICE Ltd. (NICE), with 60.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 53.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.36M, and float is at 62.03M with Short Float at 1.97%. Institutions hold 53.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 5.13 million shares valued at $737.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.23% of the NICE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 2.41 million shares valued at $345.63 million to account for 3.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 2.0 million shares representing 3.20% and valued at over $286.86 million, while Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3.18% of the shares totaling 1.98 million with a market value of $284.89 million.

NICE Ltd. (NICE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 17.22% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -13.32% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.24% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.56.