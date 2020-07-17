Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SFTW) is 5.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.11 and a high of $10.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The SFTW stock was last observed hovering at around $10.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $10.30, the stock is 3.08% and 4.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.48% at the moment leaves the stock 4.79% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.82.

The stock witnessed a 5.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.07%, and is 2.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.33% over the week and 1.04% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 13.06% and -0.29% from its 52-week high.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW), with institutional investors hold 29.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.39M, and float is at 1.50M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 29.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glazer Capital LLC with over 2.27 million shares valued at $22.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.18% of the SFTW Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS O’Connor LLC with 1.75 million shares valued at $17.01 million to account for 5.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. which holds 1.71 million shares representing 5.41% and valued at over $16.64 million, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 4.13% of the shares totaling 1.31 million with a market value of $12.69 million.