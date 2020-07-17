Positives for HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG) as stock loss in recent trading

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) is -55.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.04 and a high of $27.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The HFFG stock was last observed hovering at around $9.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $8.74, the stock is 1.39% and 11.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -3.00% at the moment leaves the stock -38.18% off its SMA200. HFFG registered -54.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.51.

The stock witnessed a 5.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.95%, and is 2.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.92% over the week and 7.17% over the month.

HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $432.46M and $489.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -68.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.41% and -68.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.60% this year.

HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG) Top Institutional Holders

62 institutions hold shares in HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG), with 17.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.93% while institutional investors hold 11.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.15M, and float is at 35.16M with Short Float at 11.48%. Institutions hold 7.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.62 million shares valued at $13.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.10% of the HFFG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.38 million shares valued at $11.57 million to account for 2.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.38 million shares representing 0.72% and valued at over $3.17 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.65% of the shares totaling 0.34 million with a market value of $2.85 million.

HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Zhang Xiao Mou, the company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Zhang Xiao Mou bought 53,786 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $6.45 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.51 million shares.