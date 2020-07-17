Renasant Corporation (RNST) Is Down -33.88% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) is -33.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.22 and a high of $36.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The RNST stock was last observed hovering at around $23.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.82% off the consensus price target high of $28.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 9.92% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.42, the stock is 0.24% and -0.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -20.02% off its SMA200. RNST registered -31.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.52.

The stock witnessed a -7.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.53%, and is 10.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.67% over the week and 5.04% over the month.

Renasant Corporation (RNST) has around 2527 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $535.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.92 and Fwd P/E is 14.66. Profit margin for the company is 23.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.54% and -36.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

Renasant Corporation (RNST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Renasant Corporation (RNST) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Renasant Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $153.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.00% year-over-year.

Renasant Corporation (RNST) Top Institutional Holders

223 institutions hold shares in Renasant Corporation (RNST), with 1.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.46% while institutional investors hold 72.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.54M, and float is at 54.20M with Short Float at 2.29%. Institutions hold 69.82% of the Float.

Renasant Corporation (RNST) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Renasant Corporation (RNST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HART R RICK, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HART R RICK sold 4,058 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $24.21 per share for a total of $98228.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68712.0 shares.

Renasant Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that FOY JOHN (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $19.50 per share for $19500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40381.0 shares of the RNST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, HEYER RICHARD (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $24.58 for $49160.0. The insider now directly holds 5,780 shares of Renasant Corporation (RNST).

Renasant Corporation (RNST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) that is trading -22.09% down over the past 12 months. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is -21.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.32% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.76.