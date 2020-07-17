Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN) picks momentum as shares rise 6.86%

Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: SPN) is -78.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $11.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -9.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.09, the stock is -5.46% and -12.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -63.14% off its SMA200. SPN registered -87.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2488 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5608.

The stock witnessed a -33.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.79%, and is 6.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.48% over the week and 11.52% over the month.

Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $18.09M and $1.28B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.71% and -90.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN) is a “Underweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Superior Energy Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$3.18 with sales reaching $223.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.60% year-over-year.

Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN) Top Institutional Holders

82 institutions hold shares in Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN), with 2.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.61% while institutional investors hold 59.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.81M, and float is at 12.67M with Short Float at 2.24%. Institutions hold 47.99% of the Float.

Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FUNK JAMES M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FUNK JAMES M bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 01 at a price of $0.30 per share for a total of $30000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Superior Energy Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 01 that Kinnear Peter D. (Director) bought a total of 500,001 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 01 and was made at $0.32 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.63 million shares of the SPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, Ballard Westervelt T. JR (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) acquired 35,000 shares at an average price of $0.14 for $5030.0. The insider now directly holds 353,014 shares of Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN).