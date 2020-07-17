The decline in AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) is -6.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $1.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The ANTE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.3% off the consensus price target high of $34.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.3% higher than the price target low of $34.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.93, the stock is 7.60% and 14.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -6.97% at the moment leaves the stock -0.26% off its SMA200. ANTE registered -42.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8594 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8730.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.02%, and is 20.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 35.36% over the week and 16.42% over the month.

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) has around 315 employees, a market worth around $11.11M and $22.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 48.47% and -49.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-81.10%).

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AirNet Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/26/2020.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.40% this year.

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE), with 534.7k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.26% while institutional investors hold 2.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.51M, and float is at 2.01M with Short Float at 0.68%. Institutions hold 2.13% of the Float.