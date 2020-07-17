These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) is -15.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.98 and a high of $15.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The GMRE stock was last observed hovering at around $11.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.47% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 6.83% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.18, the stock is -0.54% and 0.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -8.48% off its SMA200. GMRE registered 6.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.07.

The stock witnessed a -8.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.77%, and is 9.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 4.72% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 103.52 and Fwd P/E is 52.24. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.17% and -29.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Medical REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $21.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.60% year-over-year.

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) Top Institutional Holders

227 institutions hold shares in Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE), with 6.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.17% while institutional investors hold 75.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.18M, and float is at 41.25M with Short Float at 1.95%. Institutions hold 64.83% of the Float.

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cole Henry, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cole Henry bought 1,840 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $10.86 per share for a total of $19979.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6445.0 shares.

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Whitestone REIT (WSR) that is trading -46.49% down over the past 12 months. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) is -59.55% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.76% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.52.