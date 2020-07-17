Things appear to be looking up for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) is 0.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.20 and a high of $30.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The UCTT stock was last observed hovering at around $23.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $23.58, the stock is 3.54% and 10.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 16.29% off its SMA200. UCTT registered 72.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.39.

The stock witnessed a 4.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.28%, and is -0.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) has around 4400 employees, a market worth around $949.09M and $1.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.20. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.53% and -21.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $309.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -123.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.00% year-over-year.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) Top Institutional Holders

264 institutions hold shares in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT), with 1.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.25% while institutional investors hold 98.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.80M, and float is at 38.74M with Short Float at 7.67%. Institutions hold 95.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.89 million shares valued at $81.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.77% of the UCTT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 3.07 million shares valued at $42.36 million to account for 7.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.64 million shares representing 6.63% and valued at over $36.48 million, while Divisar Capital Management LLC holds 4.77% of the shares totaling 1.9 million with a market value of $26.26 million.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by EDMAN THOMAS T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that EDMAN THOMAS T sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 29 at a price of $20.52 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19899.0 shares.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that WILLIAMS WILLIAM JOE sold a total of 8,714 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $19.00 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60335.0 shares of the UCTT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, Savage Sheri (CFO and SVP Finance) disposed off 16,282 shares at an average price of $18.42 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 145,796 shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT).

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) that is trading 13.98% up over the past 12 months. Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) is 29.63% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.03% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.43.