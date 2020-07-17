This Indicator Is Supporting AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO)

AutoWeb Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) is -46.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $3.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The AUTO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -13.91% lower than the price target low of $1.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.31, the stock is 9.33% and 19.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 10.08% at the moment leaves the stock -28.25% off its SMA200. AUTO registered -64.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1814 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4668.

The stock witnessed a 20.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 87.14%, and is 14.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.72% over the week and 12.16% over the month.

AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) has around 171 employees, a market worth around $16.73M and $106.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 162.00% and -64.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-61.90%).

AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AutoWeb Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $17.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -34.20% in year-over-year returns.

AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO), with 3.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.36% while institutional investors hold 29.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.13M, and float is at 9.82M with Short Float at 6.93%. Institutions hold 21.43% of the Float.

AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) that is trading 12.70% up over the past 12 months. Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) is -21.23% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.8% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.01.