Top attractive stock of the week – First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE: FPL) is -56.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.60 and a high of $10.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The FPL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $4.02, the stock is -6.66% and -12.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -2.19% at the moment leaves the stock -41.01% off its SMA200. FPL registered -58.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6137 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.9453.

The stock witnessed a -17.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.47%, and is 3.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 54.62% and -59.80% from its 52-week high.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) Analyst Forecasts

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) Top Institutional Holders

49 institutions hold shares in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL), with institutional investors hold 33.90% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 31.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 1.18 million shares valued at $4.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.57% of the FPL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cohen & Steers Inc. with 0.72 million shares valued at $2.59 million to account for 2.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisors Asset Management, Inc. which holds 0.68 million shares representing 2.64% and valued at over $2.44 million, while Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC holds 1.78% of the shares totaling 0.46 million with a market value of $1.64 million.