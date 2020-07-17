TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE: TBI) is -44.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.02 and a high of $24.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The TBI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $13.46, the stock is -5.19% and -9.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -26.48% off its SMA200. TBI registered -37.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.27.

The stock witnessed a -11.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.32%, and is 7.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $478.23M and $2.31B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.16. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.98% and -46.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) Analyst Forecasts

TrueBlue Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.42 with sales reaching $347.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -43.60% in year-over-year returns.

TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) Top Institutional Holders

262 institutions hold shares in TrueBlue Inc. (TBI), with 704.86k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.89% while institutional investors hold 103.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.26M, and float is at 35.44M with Short Float at 4.81%. Institutions hold 101.79% of the Float.

TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SAKAGUCHI JEFFREY B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SAKAGUCHI JEFFREY B sold 12,114 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 14 at a price of $19.32 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26461.0 shares.

TrueBlue Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 13 that SAKAGUCHI JEFFREY B (Director) sold a total of 17,886 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 13 and was made at $19.95 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38575.0 shares of the TBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, Owen Taryn R (EVP, President – PeopleScout) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $19.51 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 16,009 shares of TrueBlue Inc. (TBI).

TrueBlue Inc. (TBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) that is trading -41.21% down over the past 12 months. Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH) is 324.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.3% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.33.